Intel acquires patents from RealNetworks

Intel has signed an agreement with RealNetworks to purchase approximately 190 patents and 170 patent applications worldwide, as well as next-generation video codec software, for USD 120 million.

As part of the agreement, Intel will acquire RealNetworks’ foundational streaming media patents, expanding Intel’s diverse and extensive portfolio of intellectual property. The acquisition also enhances our ability to continue to offer richer experiences and innovative solutions to end users across a wide spectrum of devices, including through Ultrabook devices, smartphones and digital media. RealNetworks will retain certain rights to continue using the patents in current and future products.