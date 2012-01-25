Micron with changes to board of directors

Micron Technology's directors Teruaki Aoki and James W. Bagley to retire.

Micron Technology, Inc., announced the retirement of two directors, Dr. Teruaki Aoki and James W. Bagley, from the company's board of directors.



Dr. Aoki was first elected to the company's board of directors in 2006. Prior to his retirement, he served as chairman of the company's compensation committee and also served on the governance committee.



Mr. Bagley was first elected to the company's board of directors in 1997. He was presiding director from September 2002 until October 2009 and a previous compensation committee member.



"We appreciate the service of Teruaki and Jim over the years, and each of these gentlemen has made significant contributions to the company's success," said Steve Appleton, Micron Chairman and CEO. "We thank them for their wisdom and guidance and wish them well in their future endeavors."