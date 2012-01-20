TSMC sees 4.9% revenue drop in Q4

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing announced consolidated revenue of NT$104.71 billion and net income of NT$31.58 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2011.

Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue decreased 4.9% while both net income and diluted EPS decreased 22.5%. Compared to third quarter of 2011, fourth quarter of 2011 results represent a 1.7% decrease in revenue, and a 3.9% increase in both net income and diluted EPS. All figures were prepared in accordance with R.O.C. GAAP on a consolidated basis.



28-nanometer process technology accounted for 2% of total wafer revenues, 40-nanometer was 27%, and 65-nanometer accounted for 30%. These advanced technologies accounted for 59% of total wafer revenues.



“Although the outlook of the global economy remains uncertain, we expect the demand for our wafers to be stronger than seasonal for the first quarter,” said Lora Ho, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Based on our current business outlook and exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 30.25 NT dollars, management expects overall performance for first quarter 2012 to be as follows”: