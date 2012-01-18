Components | January 18, 2012
Nvidia Tegra3 powers Audi infotainment
Nvidia Tegra 3 processor to power Audi's next-gen infotainment and digital instrument clusters.
Audi AG has selected the Nvidia Tegra 3 mobile processor to power in-vehicle infotainment systems -- as well as new digital instrument clusters that replace traditional dashboard gauges -- across its full line of vehicles worldwide, beginning in 2013.
Both the infotainment and the instrument-cluster systems will utilize "Visual Computing Modules" (VCMs) powered by Tegra 3. VCMs are computer subsystems equipped with Tegra processors, memory and IO controllers, designed specifically for automotive applications.
"Audi has long been at the forefront of automotive design, integrating state-of-the-art technology into our vehicles," said Ricky Hudi, chief executive engineer, electrics/electronics, at Audi. "Our deep relationship with Nvidia demonstrates how we have consistently stayed ahead of the competition. Last year, we introduced the first live Google Earth experience in a car. This year, we are shipping vehicles featuring the Tegra 2 mobile processor. And next year, we will again break new ground with Tegra 3, delivering beautiful, rich visual experiences through the dashboard and the infotainment system. Nvidia is the clear choice to power our next generation systems."
Dan Vivoli, senior vice president at Nvidia, said, "Audi and Nvidia are radically narrowing the gap that has existed between consumer electronics and automotive electronics. By leveraging technology from the very latest smart phones and tablets, Audi is leading the market with innovations that enhance safety and make driving more enjoyable."
Tegra 3 processor is a complete system-on-a-chip that incorporates a quad-core ARM CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce GPU and dedicated audio, video and image processors. This highly energy efficient, integrated design enables ultra-fast application processing and vibrant 3D graphics, while placing fewer demands on vehicles' electrical systems.
