Components | January 17, 2012
Mentor Graphics partners with Freescale
Mentor Graphics has signed a preferred, long-term partnership agreement with Freescale Semiconductor to deliver high-speed simulation platforms for Freescale’s QorIQ P-Series, AMP and QorIQ Qonverge product lines of multicore embedded processors.
The Vista product from Mentor allows Freescale customers to execute a variety of virtual prototyping platforms and efficiently port, debug and optimize operating systems and application software. The base SoC models are provided and validated by Freescale and integrated and packaged in Vista libraries.
These Vista Virtual Prototype packages include the SoC HW model, optionally integrated with Linux, and can be expanded by the customer with a variety of standard and custom IPs and Physical I/Os. The platforms can also scale to include timing and power attributes to enable performance and power tradeoff analysis under realistic use cases and software execution.
“As market requirements grow ever more demanding, our customers increasingly face faster, tighter design cycles,” said Raja Tabet, vice president, Software & Systems Networking and Multimedia Group at Freescale. “The Vista Virtual Prototyping solution is important for early delivery of our technology to key customers. We see Mentor, with its virtual platform solution and embedded software technology, as a key contributor to our broad ecosystem of world class enablement solutions for our QorIQ families of processors.”
“This preferred partnership with Freescale is strategic to our company-wide ESL strategy,” said Guy Moshe, general manager, Design Creation Business Unit at Mentor Graphics. “QorIQ processors are built upon the most advanced architecture and technologies, and are ideal for leveraging and deploying a Virtual Prototyping methodology. We are working closely with many leading-edge system companies, and we believe our partnership with Freescale helps to efficiently drive and deploy our technologies to the benefit of our mutual customers.”
These Vista Virtual Prototype packages include the SoC HW model, optionally integrated with Linux, and can be expanded by the customer with a variety of standard and custom IPs and Physical I/Os. The platforms can also scale to include timing and power attributes to enable performance and power tradeoff analysis under realistic use cases and software execution.
“As market requirements grow ever more demanding, our customers increasingly face faster, tighter design cycles,” said Raja Tabet, vice president, Software & Systems Networking and Multimedia Group at Freescale. “The Vista Virtual Prototyping solution is important for early delivery of our technology to key customers. We see Mentor, with its virtual platform solution and embedded software technology, as a key contributor to our broad ecosystem of world class enablement solutions for our QorIQ families of processors.”
“This preferred partnership with Freescale is strategic to our company-wide ESL strategy,” said Guy Moshe, general manager, Design Creation Business Unit at Mentor Graphics. “QorIQ processors are built upon the most advanced architecture and technologies, and are ideal for leveraging and deploying a Virtual Prototyping methodology. We are working closely with many leading-edge system companies, and we believe our partnership with Freescale helps to efficiently drive and deploy our technologies to the benefit of our mutual customers.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments