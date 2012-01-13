CRI and CPU Tech sign patent license agreement

Cryptography Research and CPU Tech sign patent license agreement for DPA countermeasures.

Cryptography Research, Inc. (CRI), a division of Rambus, Inc., and CPU Technology, Inc. have signed a patent license agreement regarding the use of CRI’s patented innovations in CPU Tech products. This agreement covers the use of CRI’s patented countermeasures to differential power analysis (DPA) attacks for CPU Tech’s tamper-resistant products, including the Acalis® family of secure processors. This license also covers software developed by CPU Tech customers when executing on licensed CPU Tech chips.



“CPU Tech is designing the Acalis family of advanced secure processors to provide the highest levels of protection for critical systems, IP and software,” said Pat Hays, vice president of the Acalis Business Unit at CPU Tech. “The DPA countermeasures licensed from Cryptography Research are integral to the robust security solutions we are delivering to our customers to protect against tampering and other malicious attacks.”



“DPA countermeasures are crucial to securing electronic systems and semiconductor products from malicious attacks,” said Paul Kocher, Rambus SVP and president of CRI. “We’re proud to count CPU Tech among our licensees, and are excited about the integration of DPA countermeasures into their anti-tamper processor solutions.”



DPA is a form of attack that involves monitoring the fluctuating electrical power consumption of a target device and then using statistical methods to derive cryptographic keys and other secrets. Strong countermeasures to DPA are important for securing mobile devices, bank cards, pay television systems, secure identity products, secure storage media, anti-tamper products, and other electronic systems and components. Many of the world’s leading security standards require that devices be protected against DPA and related attacks.