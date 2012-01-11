u-blox supplies Chinese manufacturer Foryou

Foryou chooses u-blox GPS for in-car navigation and infotainment.

Foryou General Electronics, a major Chinese supplier of in-car navigation and infotainment systems for domestic and global automotive markets, has designed in u-blox 6 GPS receiver modules for two lines of advanced in-car infotainment systems, the Android-based AN6B01 and CE6620.



“Our in-car infotainment and navigation systems offer the highest level of performance in terms of design, quality, user-friendliness and satisfying user experience,” said Mr. Yang Dan, head of sourcing “Reliable navigation is a core feature of our products, and our customers expect uncompromising performance in demanding driving environments. That is why we rely on u‑blox GPS technology.”



“We are pleased to see the positive results of our long-term relationship with Foryou,” said Fred Cai u‑blox Country Manager for China, “Foryou recognizes our industry-leading GPS technology, but also appreciates our world-class support and local presence.”