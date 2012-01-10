Intel and Plessey sign licensing and warrant agreements

Plessey Semiconductors has agreed to a product licensing agreement with Intel Corporation and a share warrant agreement with Intel Capital.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Plessey will be licensed to manufacture, sell and support a select number of products in Intel's digital tuner portfolio. The warrant agreement is for an unspecified number of shares in Plessey's holding company.



Michael LeGoff, Managing Director for Plessey, said, "We are delighted to have concluded the licensing and warrant agreements with Intel and Intel Capital and we look forward to working closely with them as Plessey continues to grow its international presence."



Marc Alexander, Director - Technology Licensing - Intel Capital, added, "This is the start of what we hope will become a long term relationship and a great collaboration between Intel Labs Europe team, Intel's Technology Manufacturing Group, Intel Capital and Plessey to support these licensed products and to provide world class service to the existing Intel customers using Plessey's capabilities."



Marcos Battisti, Managing Director Intel Capital Western Europe and Israel, commented, "We are very pleased to have concluded these agreements with Plessey and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."