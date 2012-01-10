© tom schmucker / dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2012
Trident Microsystems files for Chapter 11
Trident Microsystems, Inc. has announced that the Company and its Cayman subsidiary, Trident Microsystems (Far East) Ltd. have filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Trident will shortly file for protection in the Cayman Islands as well.
As part of the filing, Trident has filed a motion to approve the bid procedures for the sale of its Set-Top-Box business operations to Entropic Communications, Inc. pursuant to the asset purchase agreement included with the motion. Trident intends to continue to operate all of its business lines in the ordinary course and has ample liquidity to do so, while it completes the Bankruptcy approval process regarding the sale of its Set-Top-Box business to Entropic and explores strategic alternatives for its remaining business units.
“Trident, like many of its competitors, has been undergoing rapid changes which have hindered its ability to operate profitably,” stated Dr. Bami Bastani, chief executive officer of Trident. “A combination of increased pricing pressures in our industry, lower demand in consumer electronics, and slower than anticipated new product adoption has contributed to increased operating losses, a deterioration in liquidity and an erosion in equity values for Trident.”
Trident recently announced that it was exploring a number of strategic alternatives, and this process led to the contemplated sale of the Set-Top-Box business to Entropic, a provider of silicon and software solutions for the home entertainment market.
Bastani added that “we are extremely pleased with the opportunity that Entropic provides for not only our Set-Top-Box business, but also our key suppliers and vendors, customers and our dedicated employees throughout the world.”
This transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Trident and Entropic. The sale of the Set-Top-Box business to Entropic will be subject to a bidding process and approval by the Bankruptcy Court and the Cayman court, and it is expected that the sale will close in late February, 2012.
Trident also announced that it has entered into a license agreement with RDA Technologies, Ltd., pursuant to which it granted a non exclusive license to its SX-5 SOC product for the television market. Under the license agreement, Trident has received an upfront fee of $7.5 million and expects to receive an additional $8.5 million in the near term. As a result of cost cutting efforts, the RDA license agreement, and the receipt of funds from the sale of its facility in China, the Company believes its cash balance as of December 31, 2011 provides adequate liquidity to continue to meet customer and vendor requirements while the marketing efforts for its key assets continues.
During the interim, Trident expects that Chapter 11 protection will enable the Company to conduct its business operations in the ordinary course. To that end, the Company is seeking approval from the court for a variety of First Day and other initial motions, including requests to make wage and benefit payments to employees and continuation of the Company’s global cash management system.
None of Trident’s other operating subsidiaries are subject to the Chapter 11 proceedings, and they will continue to operate in the ordinary course of their businesses.
As part of the filing, Trident has filed a motion to approve the bid procedures for the sale of its Set-Top-Box business operations to Entropic Communications, Inc. pursuant to the asset purchase agreement included with the motion. Trident intends to continue to operate all of its business lines in the ordinary course and has ample liquidity to do so, while it completes the Bankruptcy approval process regarding the sale of its Set-Top-Box business to Entropic and explores strategic alternatives for its remaining business units.
“Trident, like many of its competitors, has been undergoing rapid changes which have hindered its ability to operate profitably,” stated Dr. Bami Bastani, chief executive officer of Trident. “A combination of increased pricing pressures in our industry, lower demand in consumer electronics, and slower than anticipated new product adoption has contributed to increased operating losses, a deterioration in liquidity and an erosion in equity values for Trident.”
Trident recently announced that it was exploring a number of strategic alternatives, and this process led to the contemplated sale of the Set-Top-Box business to Entropic, a provider of silicon and software solutions for the home entertainment market.
Bastani added that “we are extremely pleased with the opportunity that Entropic provides for not only our Set-Top-Box business, but also our key suppliers and vendors, customers and our dedicated employees throughout the world.”
This transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Trident and Entropic. The sale of the Set-Top-Box business to Entropic will be subject to a bidding process and approval by the Bankruptcy Court and the Cayman court, and it is expected that the sale will close in late February, 2012.
Trident also announced that it has entered into a license agreement with RDA Technologies, Ltd., pursuant to which it granted a non exclusive license to its SX-5 SOC product for the television market. Under the license agreement, Trident has received an upfront fee of $7.5 million and expects to receive an additional $8.5 million in the near term. As a result of cost cutting efforts, the RDA license agreement, and the receipt of funds from the sale of its facility in China, the Company believes its cash balance as of December 31, 2011 provides adequate liquidity to continue to meet customer and vendor requirements while the marketing efforts for its key assets continues.
During the interim, Trident expects that Chapter 11 protection will enable the Company to conduct its business operations in the ordinary course. To that end, the Company is seeking approval from the court for a variety of First Day and other initial motions, including requests to make wage and benefit payments to employees and continuation of the Company’s global cash management system.
None of Trident’s other operating subsidiaries are subject to the Chapter 11 proceedings, and they will continue to operate in the ordinary course of their businesses.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments