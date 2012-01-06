Digi-Key expands with Microsemi

Digi-Key expands global distribution relationship with Microsemi.

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has expanded its distribution relationship with Microsemi Corporation to include programmable logic solutions including the company’s SmartFusion customizable system-on-chip (cSoC) products, low-power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and related evaluation boards.



“Digi-Key is pleased to offer Microsemi’s comprehensive portfolio of cSoCs and FPGA solutions to our global customer base,” said Mark Zack, vice president of semiconductors, Digi-Key Corporation. “Microsemi has a legacy of innovation and leading edge programmable logic solutions. We’re delighted to provide our customers top-of-line innovations essential to aerospace, defense and security, enterprise and communications, and industrial and alternative energy markets. SmartFusion and IGLOO are just a few of the products that Digi-Key will be stocking to support these markets.”



“Digi-Key’s Internet-based distribution model provides engineers worldwide with quick access to our SoC solutions and online support information,” said Michael G. Sivetts III, senior vice president of Distribution Sales for Microsemi. “This is extremely important when designing new products in applications where time-to-market is a gating success factor. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Digi-Key and enhancing the availability of our solutions to procurement professionals and engineers globally.”