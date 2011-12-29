Intel ships Cedar Trail

Intel announced the availability of the latest mobile Intel Atom processor-based platform, formerly codenamed Cedar Trail.

OEMs such as Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Samsung and Toshiba are already on board, with devices expected to ship in early 2012.



Cedar Trail is said to offer a few significant advantages over current generation chips. Thanks to the 32nm process, Intel claims netbooks will sport up to 10 hours of battery life and weeks of standby. With its new GMA 3600/3650 integrated GPUs, Intel also promise a twofold performance increase.



Last but not least, "Intel increased processor and overall system performance while reducing power consumption up to 20 percent compared to the previous platform".