Nanium and SinoChip reinforce partnership

Nanium, S.A. and Shandong SinoChip Semiconductors, Co, Ltd. sign a letter of understanding.

Nanium established an agreement with SinoChip to explore and develop the advanced semiconductor packaging market to both parties’ benefit.



Under the present agreement, Nanium can offer Xian SinoChip Semiconductors Co, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Shandong SinoChip Semiconductors, Co. Ltd.) IC design, test and development services to its customers and Shandong SinoChip Semiconductors, Co, Ltd. can offer to its customers Nanium’s Wafer Level Packaging Technology (WLP). In addition, both companies will share access to each other’s development equipment.