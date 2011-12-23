Rambus and Broadcom sign patent license agreement

Agreement between Rambus and Broadcom covers memory controllers and serial links on logic integrated circuits.

Rambus Inc. has signed a patent license agreement with Broadcom Corporation. This agreement covers the use of Rambus patented innovations in a broad range of integrated circuit (IC) products offered by Broadcom.



In addition, the two companies have settled all outstanding claims, including resolution of past use of Rambus’ patented innovations. The term of this patent license agreement is five years. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.



“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Broadcom, a global leader in the semiconductor industry,” said Sharon Holt, senior vice president and general manager of the Semiconductor Business Group at Rambus. “We are committed to continuing the development of innovative technologies to help our licensees deliver great products to the market.”