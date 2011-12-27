Amkor reports on milestone

Amkor Technology's Through Mold Via (TMV) Package-on-Package (PoP) solutions have surpassed 100 million units shipped.

“This is a significant milestone for a technology we launched just last year,” said Mike Lamble, Amkor’s executive vice president, worldwide sales and product management. “Today, most smartphones and tablets utilize PoP for CPU and memory stacking. With the higher integration and density trends in these devices, we are seeing a rapid transition to TMV PoP solutions.”



TMV PoP is a key enabling technology in smartphone and tablet applications, delivering increased integration, miniaturization and performance without requiring the development of new surface mount stacking infrastructure or adding cost. This technology improves warpage control, reduces package thickness, facilitates finer pitch memory interfaces, enables both wirebond and flip chip interconnects, and supports stacked die or passive integration requirements.