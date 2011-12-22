Renesas / Murata deal delayed

Renesas Electronics announces a change in the schedule for transfer of its High-Power Amplifier (HPA) business to Murata Manufacturing.

As announced in a press release, dated October 31, 2011, Renesas Electronics Corporation signed a definitive agreement (DA) to transfer Renesas’ high-power amplifier (HPA) business and the business operation of its manufacturing site, the Nagano Device Division (Komoro, Nagano) of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics, to Murata Manufacturing.



The completion of the business transfer, originally scheduled for February 1, 2012, is now expected to take place by March 1, 2012. This extension was necessary due to the ongoing antitrust investigations outside of Japan.