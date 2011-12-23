Another 'Industry First' from Broadcom

Broadcom announced its next generation 40G physical layer transceiver (PHY) chipset, designed to address the need for higher bandwidth and lower power in Optical Transport Networks (OTN).

Broadcom claims it's new 40G PHY chipset is the industry's first to leverage CMOS technology for 40G optical transmission using DQPSK modulation, providing high reliability, lower power consumption and shorter fab cycle time for long haul DWDM transmission.



Lorenzo Longo, Vice President & General Manager, High Speed Interconnect Products, Broadcom Corporation, states: "Our new CMOS 40G PHY chipset is a key breakthrough for Optical Transport Networks and is the first in a new generation of high speed PHYs for 40G/100G applications in our product pipeline. The increasing demand for higher bandwidth content continues to push the industry rapidly toward 40G and beyond. At the same time, optical transport network suppliers face increasing pressure to deliver products that offer higher bandwidth and better reliability while consuming less power."



Availability



The BCM84141 and BCM84142 are now available in production release status.