u-blox provides optimistic outlook for 2012

u-blox, a fabless semiconductor provider of embedded positioning and wireless communication solutions for the consumer, industrial and automotive markets, announces a positive business outlook for 2012.

For the full year 2012, u-blox management believes that revenues of up to CHF 155 million and an EBIT of approximately CHF 20 million can be achieved. The indications are based on exchange rates of 1.22 for EUR/CHF and 0.90 for USD/CHF.



u-blox' natural hedge against foreign exchange variations at the level of material costs helps to keep foreign currency impacts on gross profit limited. Revenue and EBIT, however, remain sensitive to the further variation of currency valuations against the Swiss Franc, a press release states.



In light of the positive future outlook for our business and the good cash situation of the company, u-blox' Board of Directors has decided to make a proposal at the annual General Assembly in 2012 to pay out a dividend for 2011 in an expected range of CHF 0.70 to CHF 0.90 per share.