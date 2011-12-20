Apple's A5 is 'Made in Texas'

The A5 processor is made in Samsung Electronics' manufacturing facility in Austin (Texas).

A Reuters article states (referring to unnamed sources) that the Samsung Electronics' facility was recently expanded to manufacture logic chips — and almost all the logic chip production is for Apple’s A5 processor. The facility also produces flash memory. It also reveals that the newly constructed factory - which started full production in early December - cost USD 3.6 billion.



Apple declined to comment, save from saying that it does not detail supplier relationships.