Broadcom prevails in Emulex suit

Broadcom prevails in Emulex patent infringement suit.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California has found that Emulex Corporation infringed two Broadcom patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 7,058,150 and 7,471,691.



The infringing products include Emulex's BladeEngine 2 (BE2), BladeEngine 3 (BE3) and Lancer (XE201) chips and four of Emulex's Fibre Channel switch products. The BE2 and BE3 are 10 Gigabit Ethernet controllers, which are sold as Ethernet controllers and used in Emulex's OneConnect Converged Network Adapters.



Broadcom has requested that the Court enter a permanent injunction prohibiting Emulex from manufacturing, using, selling or supporting the infringing products in the United States. Broadcom has asked the Court to rule on that injunction request in the first quarter of 2012.



The Court also rejected Emulex's challenge to the validity of the patents. In addition, the Court rejected Emulex's challenge to an earlier damages award for the '150 patent.



"We are pleased with the Court's decision and to have prevailed in our case against Emulex," said Art Chong, Broadcom's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. "We will continue to vigorously protect our intellectual property rights, including by seeking permanent injunctions against infringing products where appropriate."