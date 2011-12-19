Dr. Lisa Su moves from Freescale to AMD

AMD to appoint Dr. Lisa Su as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Business Units.

Dr. Lisa Su, 42, has agreed to join AMD as senior vice president and general manager, global business units. She will report to president and chief executive officer Rory Read. Dr. Su, who was most recently senior vice president and general manager, networking and multimedia at Freescale Semiconductor Inc., will oversee AMD’s business units focused on the Client, Commercial, Graphics, Professional Graphics, and Game Console markets.



“We are fortunate to have Dr. Su join our leadership team,” Read said. “As one of the most respected and technically astute executives in the global semiconductor industry, she brings an impressive track record of business execution driving leading-edge microprocessor technologies, developing deep customer relationships, and transforming organizations while growing market share.”



Dr. Su will oversee the team responsible for driving end to end business execution of AMD’s product solutions including strategy, product definition, and business plans to ensure AMD consistently delivers industry-leading solutions. She will also have responsibility for driving alliances and partnerships with software developers to facilitate the development of a complete software ecosystem that can take advantage of the capabilities in AMD’s differentiated products.