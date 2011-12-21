Atotech expands in Slovenia

Atotech expands its production site and laboratories in Podnart, Slovenia.

On December 6, Atotech inaugurated the expansion of its production site in Podnart, Slovenia. Around 500 guests joined the celebrations, including the President of Slovenia Dr. Danilo Türk and Ciril Globočnik (Mayor of Radovljica).



The new production facility of Atotech Slovenia covers a total area of approx. 3,200 m², hosting 29 mixing vessels for an annual production capacity of 15,000 tons, which can be further expanded to 20,000 tons/year. The new warehouse for raw materials and products occupies 2,067 m², providing a total warehouse capacity of 3,714 m².



Additional 464 m² are dedicated to the laboratories, which are equipped with 20 cabinets for chemicals, a salt spray corrosion test chamber and several analytical tools for production quality control and customer support



Among the many capabilities of the new Slovenian laboratories are pH and density tests, titration, UV / VIS spectrophotometry, Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS), chromatography (HPLC, IC), polarography, conductometry and Cyclic Voltammetric Stripping (CVS).