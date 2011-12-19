Components | December 19, 2011
Inside Secure to supply Intel
INSIDE Secure to provide NFC technology and products to Intel
INSIDE Secure has entered into an agreement with Intel Corporation to provide the company with INSIDE’s NFC products and technologies. The agreement marks a significant milestone for INSIDE Secure and the future of the NFC industry, helping move this emerging technology towards full-scale market adoption.
The agreement gives Intel access to INSIDE’s software, firmware and core hardware technology for development of future Intel products. In addition, INSIDE will provide Intel’s Mobile Wireless Group with access to scalable NFC solutions based on INSIDE’s MicroRead, SecuRead and Open NFC products.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to work alongside Intel in the development of scalable NFC solutions for the industry,” said Charles Walton, chief operating officer for INSIDE Secure. “Working with an industry leader like Intel will play a significant role in the mainstream rollout of NFC.”
“NFC is gaining traction in many markets as one of the most convenient ways to use consumer electronic devices for payments and retail commerce transactions, for access to facilities and information and a host of other applications,” said Aicha Evans, vice-president and general manager of Intel's Mobile Wireless Group. “We look forward to working with INSIDE to develop and bring to market a range of exciting connectivity solutions for mainstream consumer products that incorporate NFC features.”
The agreement gives Intel access to INSIDE’s software, firmware and core hardware technology for development of future Intel products. In addition, INSIDE will provide Intel’s Mobile Wireless Group with access to scalable NFC solutions based on INSIDE’s MicroRead, SecuRead and Open NFC products.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to work alongside Intel in the development of scalable NFC solutions for the industry,” said Charles Walton, chief operating officer for INSIDE Secure. “Working with an industry leader like Intel will play a significant role in the mainstream rollout of NFC.”
“NFC is gaining traction in many markets as one of the most convenient ways to use consumer electronic devices for payments and retail commerce transactions, for access to facilities and information and a host of other applications,” said Aicha Evans, vice-president and general manager of Intel's Mobile Wireless Group. “We look forward to working with INSIDE to develop and bring to market a range of exciting connectivity solutions for mainstream consumer products that incorporate NFC features.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments