Inside Secure to supply Intel

INSIDE Secure to provide NFC technology and products to Intel

INSIDE Secure has entered into an agreement with Intel Corporation to provide the company with INSIDE’s NFC products and technologies. The agreement marks a significant milestone for INSIDE Secure and the future of the NFC industry, helping move this emerging technology towards full-scale market adoption.



The agreement gives Intel access to INSIDE’s software, firmware and core hardware technology for development of future Intel products. In addition, INSIDE will provide Intel’s Mobile Wireless Group with access to scalable NFC solutions based on INSIDE’s MicroRead, SecuRead and Open NFC products.



“We are very excited to have this opportunity to work alongside Intel in the development of scalable NFC solutions for the industry,” said Charles Walton, chief operating officer for INSIDE Secure. “Working with an industry leader like Intel will play a significant role in the mainstream rollout of NFC.”



“NFC is gaining traction in many markets as one of the most convenient ways to use consumer electronic devices for payments and retail commerce transactions, for access to facilities and information and a host of other applications,” said Aicha Evans, vice-president and general manager of Intel's Mobile Wireless Group. “We look forward to working with INSIDE to develop and bring to market a range of exciting connectivity solutions for mainstream consumer products that incorporate NFC features.”