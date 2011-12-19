Frantz Saintellemy joins ZMDI

ZMDI appoints Frantz Saintellemy as executive VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing.

ZMD AG (ZMDI) announced that Frantz Saintellemy will assume responsibility for Worldwide Sales & Marketing as of 01 January. Mr. Saintellemy takes the helm from 67-year-old Carlo Rebughini, who will retire at the end of this year. To ensure a smooth transition Mr. Rebughini continues to oversee strategic business development projects until his retirement.



Mr. Saintellemy comes to ZMDI from Future Electronics. Before joining ZMDI, he served as chief technical officer and corporate vice-president of technical marketing. Prior to that, he held various management positions at Analog Devices (ADI).



ZMDI also announced that it has broadened its portfolio with the launch of 24 new products in 2011, more than in any previous year. To keep pace, the company has filled 15 new positions primarily design engineers and sales specialists with a special focus on North American sales. The staff additions bring ZMDI's employee count to 295, including some 150 design engineers. As part of this growth, ZMDI will open a Silicon Valley office and applications lab for smart power management products.