Xilinx expands Beijing site, new R&D center

Xilinx has expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific region to include an R&D center, consolidating its local sales, marketing and application engineering operations into a single site.

The new R&D team in Beijing is focused on software-related design activities as part of the company's Programmable Platforms Development group, a global organization responsible for development and delivery of Xilinx flagship programmable platforms.



"We're honored to commemorate the opening of our new Beijing site with so many longtime friends and colleagues here with us today," said Xilinx Senior Vice President & Asia Pacific Executive Leader, Vincent Tong. "As part of its 12th 5-Year Plan China is working hard to become a global R&D hub and to better serve the needs of its population and the global marketplace. We at Xilinx are similarly committed to our goal of being the primary innovation platform for Chinese electronics system designers. To that end, we have embarked on our own multi-year plan that leverages breakthrough technology in programmable systems integration and accelerated design productivity. The combination of Chinese talent and Xilinx technology and support will lead to breakthrough products and technology in the coming years. "