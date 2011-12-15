Skyworks opens design center in Korea

Skyworks Solutions has opened a design center in Korea to support the company’s increasing demand for 3G and 4G front-end solutions.

In fiscal 2011, Skyworks grew its 3G front-end module shipments by more than 150 percent year-over-year. The site will support integrated circuit and multi-chip-module designs and layouts, RF-laboratory work, and customer support through early manufacturing.



“Skyworks is delighted to be placing more of our highly-skilled engineering teams closer to our customers,” said Gregory L. Waters, executive vice president and general manager, front-end solutions at Skyworks. “We realize that our customers’ success depends upon the performance and reliability of our products, and the strength of our service. We are committed to meeting the market’s need for the smallest and highest performance device architectures, as well as strengthening our local support for leading smart phone providers and handset manufacturers.”