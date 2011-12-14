RFHIC licenses Cree technology

Cree, Inc. announced a nonexclusive worldwide license agreement with RFHIC Corporation regarding its Doherty amplifier-related patents.



“Cree is a leader in the development of GaN HEMT technology for RF and microwave applications,” said Jim Milligan, Cree, director of RF. “From our early work in maximizing the efficiency of silicon LDMOS amplifiers to our current initiatives using GaN-based devices, Cree has successfully developed innovative circuits that enhance the performance of the classic Doherty architecture.”



“Cree innovations in Doherty amplifier technology can set the standard for the newest generation of 4G network deployments requiring high-efficiency macro and pico cell base stations. Cree’s advancements on the fundamental two-transistor, parallel Doherty architecture can yield significant efficiency improvements,” Milligan added.



The nonexclusive license agreement between RFHIC, headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, and Cree underscores each company’s commitment to developing products that enhance the telecommunications infrastructure, while respecting the value and importance of intellectual property.