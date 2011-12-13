PLS supports Infineon’s TriCore multicore architecture

PLS’ Universal Debug Engine already supports Infineon’s new TriCore multicore architecture.

PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme now introduces its Universal Debug Engine (UDE) 3.1.7., the first debugger solution for the new 32-bit multicore architecture, which Infineon Technologies AG introduced in October of this year. This solution is the result of a very early and close cooperation of Infineon with PLS as tool partner.



The UDE version 3.1.7 provides an effective debug and test solution for the first implementation of the multicore architecture, the Development Device, which is available to selected customers for evaluation and prototyping. The tool enables the control and monitoring of the three 32-bit TriCore cores within a single user interface.



This is supported by a flexible multicore program loader that enables the loading of program code and data as well as symbol information separately for each core. Control of the cores is carried out by a multicore run control manager, which offers a definition of core groups. Therefore, a very flexible control of the run-time behavior of the complex architecture is possible.



If required, a program development for the integrated hardware security module (HSM) of Infineon’s next generation 65 nm eFlash microcontrollers is also possible with PLS’ Universal Debug Engine. The HSM enables vehicle manufacturers to enhance the protection of the system integrity of their control devices and by means of its flexibility is also equipped to meet future security requirements.



Furthermore, the Universal Debug Engine supports programming of the on-chip flash, which is manufactured using 65 nm technology and meets the stringent requirements for use in the automotive sector. The on-chip flash enables fast programming, which becomes increasingly important considering the growing flash sizes, also in this sector.



The UDE version 3.1.7 from PLS is now available for users of the Development Device of Infineon’s new TriCore multicore architecture.