Elmos appoints to Management Board

Elmos: New member of the Management Board for development and sales.

The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG has appointed Dr. Peter Geiselhart (54) new member of the Management Board effective January 1, 2012. He will assume responsibility for development and sales.



Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG comments: "Dr. Geiselhart has long-term professional experience in both the industrial and automotive sector. His activity at a large semiconductor competitor completes his profile for Elmos Semiconductor AG. With the decision for Dr. Geiselhart we ensure that the implementation of our strategy with respect to products and markets will be realized over the long-term and in a competent manner."



Peter Geiselhart studied physics and earned his doctorate at TU Munich in 1988. Since the beginning of 2009 he has been a freelance consultant and has in this capacity already worked for Elmos Semiconductor AG among others. Prior to that he held leading positions at Bosch-Blaupunkt and Motorola, at Harman-Becker Automotive Systems he was Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director. Lastly he headed the automotive business division "Car Entertainment Solutions" of NXP Semiconductors as Senior Vice President and General Manager.



The current Management Board member for development and sales, Mr. Jürgen Höllisch, will retire from the Board effective February 29, 2012, by mutual agreement. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board express their thanks to Mr. Höllisch for his dedicated work in the Management Board and his successful contribution to the enlargement of the product portfolio and markets for Elmos.