Vishay with ICs for processing IR remote control signals

Vishay Intertechnology introduces signal conditioning ICs designed to process IR remote control signals From discrete photodiodes.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has broadened its optoelectronic portfolio with the introduction of signal conditioning ICs suitable for processing IR remote control signals from discrete photodiodes. Offered in small QFN packages measuring 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.76 mm, the VSOP383.. and VSOP584.. families are capable of processing continuous data transmission and feature a wide supply voltage range and low supply current.



Vishay's standard IR remote control receivers include both the photodiode and signal conditioning IC in a single package. By separating the signal processing circuit from the photodiode and packaging it in a QFN package, the VSOP383.. and VSOP584.. provide far greater flexibility for a number of applications.



For example, they will be used in systems where ultra-wide spatial reception is required through multiple photodiodes aimed in different directions. They will also be used where unique photodiode packages are required or where alternative wavelengths need to be received, such as blue light in under-water applications or visible light communication.



Manufactured using CMOS technology, the VSOP383.. and VSOP584.. feature a narrow band-pass filter for 36 kHz and 38 kHz carrier frequencies and intelligent automatic gain control (AGC) to suppress disturbances from fluorescent lamps and other disturbing light sources. The devices are insensitive to supply voltage ripple and noise.



The VSOP383.. and VSOP584.. offer a wide supply voltage range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V, and low supply current of 0.35 mA for the VSOP383.. and 0.85 mA for the VSOP584... The RoHS-compliant ICs operate over a temperature range of - 25 ºC to + 85 ºC.



Samples and production quantities of the VSOP383.. and VSOP584.. are available now.