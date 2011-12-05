Datalogic acquires PPT Vision

Datalogic has acquired PPT Vision in a $5.2 US million transaction.

In the deal, funded entirely through the company's internal resources, Datalogic will recieve over 25,000 systems worldwide and 4 exclusive patents.



PPT Vision develops, produces and markets products and solutions based on smart camera, as well as industrial multi-camera vision systems used in quality control and inspection in the manufacturing industry (machine vision).



The company employs about 30 people, has one R&D center and two application development and support centers, one of which is located in Europe. PPT Vision generated approximately 6 million USD in revenue with an EBIT and a substantially balanced net income (both equal to -0.3 million USD).