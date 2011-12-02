Infineon Technologies signs deal with Premier Farnell

Premier Farnell, is to become a globally franchised distributor for Infineon Technologies AG, it was announced today.

“Establishing this relationship with a global high service distribution partner is an important move forward for both our companies,” said Mr. Robert Leindl; CVP Distribution and EMS, Infineon. “As a multi-channel distributor with a strong focus on ecommerce, Premier Farnell delivers the benefits of a highly effective global marketing and support network, which will help us strengthen our position as the manufacturer of choice for technology innovators everywhere.”