Win adds Aixtron equipment

WIN Semiconductors adds Aixtron MOCVD reactors to boost production.

WIN Semiconductors, an existing customer and manufacturer of microwave devices in Taiwan, placed an order for two MOCVD systems, another AIX 2600G3 system in a 7x6-inch wafer configuration as well as its first AIX 2800G4 system in a 8x6-inch wafer configuration. It will use the systems to develop and mass produce various high performance devices.



The reactors will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2011 and be installed and commissioned by a local Aixtron service support team at the company’s state-of-the-art facility located in Kuei Shan Hsiang, Taiwan.



WIN Semiconductors comments: “This is the first Aixtron G4 MOCVD system for us so it is especially important for our further business development. In order to expand our production throughput we have decided that based on very good reactor experience and with an eye on the future we would not only acquire another G3 but also our first G4. As well as bigger wafer capacity, this will give us top performance across all the parameters coupled with features we are familiar with such as ergonomics, versatility plus seamless process compatibility with our existing reactors. As well as being trustworthy, Aixtron equipment also comes with guarantees and full back up thanks to their responsive and knowledgeable service staff.”