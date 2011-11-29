Components | November 29, 2011
Win adds Aixtron equipment
WIN Semiconductors adds Aixtron MOCVD reactors to boost production.
WIN Semiconductors, an existing customer and manufacturer of microwave devices in Taiwan, placed an order for two MOCVD systems, another AIX 2600G3 system in a 7x6-inch wafer configuration as well as its first AIX 2800G4 system in a 8x6-inch wafer configuration. It will use the systems to develop and mass produce various high performance devices.
The reactors will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2011 and be installed and commissioned by a local Aixtron service support team at the company’s state-of-the-art facility located in Kuei Shan Hsiang, Taiwan.
WIN Semiconductors comments: “This is the first Aixtron G4 MOCVD system for us so it is especially important for our further business development. In order to expand our production throughput we have decided that based on very good reactor experience and with an eye on the future we would not only acquire another G3 but also our first G4. As well as bigger wafer capacity, this will give us top performance across all the parameters coupled with features we are familiar with such as ergonomics, versatility plus seamless process compatibility with our existing reactors. As well as being trustworthy, Aixtron equipment also comes with guarantees and full back up thanks to their responsive and knowledgeable service staff.”
The reactors will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2011 and be installed and commissioned by a local Aixtron service support team at the company’s state-of-the-art facility located in Kuei Shan Hsiang, Taiwan.
WIN Semiconductors comments: “This is the first Aixtron G4 MOCVD system for us so it is especially important for our further business development. In order to expand our production throughput we have decided that based on very good reactor experience and with an eye on the future we would not only acquire another G3 but also our first G4. As well as bigger wafer capacity, this will give us top performance across all the parameters coupled with features we are familiar with such as ergonomics, versatility plus seamless process compatibility with our existing reactors. As well as being trustworthy, Aixtron equipment also comes with guarantees and full back up thanks to their responsive and knowledgeable service staff.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments