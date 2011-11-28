A*STAR, GloFo & Alcatel-Lucent collaborate

Collaboration between A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics, Globalfoundries and Alcatel-Lucent to bring advanced photonics chips to market.

The Institute of Microelectronics (IME), a research institute of the A*STAR, has announced plans to commercialize key innovations in silicon chips designed to support high speed, high bandwidth optical communications. These chips were developed as part of IME's Silicon Photonics research platform.



Further enhancements to the chips were enabled, through strategic collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Bell Laboratories, a press release states. The third collaboration partner is Globalfoundries.



"This milestone reflects the rapidly growing commercial significance of silicon photonics," cited Prof. Dim-Lee Kwong, the Executive Director of IME. "IME will continue to enhance our Silicon Photonics technology platform and work with our strategic partners to bring the benefits of silicon photonics to the industry worldwide."



"I'm delighted that IME and Globalfoundries are working with Bell Labs to accelerate the development of the exciting silicon photonics technology, which holds such promise for use in communication systems," said, Alice White, Chief Scientist, Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. "Bell Labs has been actively engaging leading microelectronics research institutes in silicon photonics research - it is exciting to see these efforts moving forward into the commercial realm."



"Globalfoundries is excited to partner with IME to deliver photonics solutions to customers such as Alcatel-Lucent. Through innovative design kits and advanced materials fabrication techniques, the Globalfoundries - IME team intends to expand the photonics design and manufacturing portfolio to our existing and future customers who are looking for reliable high-volume manufacturing service," said Raj Kumar, Senior Vice President for Globalfoundries' 200mm Business Unit and General Manager for Singapore.