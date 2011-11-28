Advanced 30nm process 4-gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM

Elpida Memory develops 1600 Mbps 4-Gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM (LPDDR3).

Elpida Memory has developed an advanced 30nm process 4-gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM (LPDDR3). The new chip can achieve a high-speed data transfer rate of 1600Mbps at low operating voltage of 1.2V.



LPDDR3 achieves a data transfer rate that is twice as fast as DDR2 Mobile RAM (LPDDR2),the current leading DRAM preference for mobile devices. Based on a per pin speed of 1600Mbps, a single LPDDR3 device has a data transfer rate of 6.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s) or 12.8GB/s in high-end mobile devices using a two-chip configuration. When compared with LPDDR2 on a same-speed basis, LPDDR3 consumes roughly 25% less power, enabling it to extend the operating time of such mobile devices as smartphones and tablet PCs.



Sample shipments of the new LPDDR3 will begin toward the end of 2011. Depending on customer demand, volume production is expected to start in late 2012. Also, two- and four-layer stacking configurations will enable high-density 8-gigabit and 16-gigabit chips to be added the line-up of LPDDR3 products.



Key Features of the New LPDDR3



Manufacturing process: 30nm CMOS

Memory density: 4-gigabit / 8-gigabit / 16-gigabit

Package: FBGA / PoP (Package on Package)

Data width: x32-bit / x64-bit

Per pin data transfer rate: 1600Mbps (Max.)

Supply Voltage: VDD1: 1.8V, VDD2/VDDCA/VDDQ: 1.2V

Operating temperature range: -30 to 85°C