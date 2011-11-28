Components | November 28, 2011
Advanced 30nm process 4-gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM
Elpida Memory develops 1600 Mbps 4-Gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM (LPDDR3).
Elpida Memory has developed an advanced 30nm process 4-gigabit DDR3 Mobile RAM (LPDDR3). The new chip can achieve a high-speed data transfer rate of 1600Mbps at low operating voltage of 1.2V.
LPDDR3 achieves a data transfer rate that is twice as fast as DDR2 Mobile RAM (LPDDR2),the current leading DRAM preference for mobile devices. Based on a per pin speed of 1600Mbps, a single LPDDR3 device has a data transfer rate of 6.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s) or 12.8GB/s in high-end mobile devices using a two-chip configuration. When compared with LPDDR2 on a same-speed basis, LPDDR3 consumes roughly 25% less power, enabling it to extend the operating time of such mobile devices as smartphones and tablet PCs.
Sample shipments of the new LPDDR3 will begin toward the end of 2011. Depending on customer demand, volume production is expected to start in late 2012. Also, two- and four-layer stacking configurations will enable high-density 8-gigabit and 16-gigabit chips to be added the line-up of LPDDR3 products.
Key Features of the New LPDDR3
Manufacturing process: 30nm CMOS
Memory density: 4-gigabit / 8-gigabit / 16-gigabit
Package: FBGA / PoP (Package on Package)
Data width: x32-bit / x64-bit
Per pin data transfer rate: 1600Mbps (Max.)
Supply Voltage: VDD1: 1.8V, VDD2/VDDCA/VDDQ: 1.2V
Operating temperature range: -30 to 85°C
LPDDR3 achieves a data transfer rate that is twice as fast as DDR2 Mobile RAM (LPDDR2),the current leading DRAM preference for mobile devices. Based on a per pin speed of 1600Mbps, a single LPDDR3 device has a data transfer rate of 6.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s) or 12.8GB/s in high-end mobile devices using a two-chip configuration. When compared with LPDDR2 on a same-speed basis, LPDDR3 consumes roughly 25% less power, enabling it to extend the operating time of such mobile devices as smartphones and tablet PCs.
Sample shipments of the new LPDDR3 will begin toward the end of 2011. Depending on customer demand, volume production is expected to start in late 2012. Also, two- and four-layer stacking configurations will enable high-density 8-gigabit and 16-gigabit chips to be added the line-up of LPDDR3 products.
Key Features of the New LPDDR3
Manufacturing process: 30nm CMOS
Memory density: 4-gigabit / 8-gigabit / 16-gigabit
Package: FBGA / PoP (Package on Package)
Data width: x32-bit / x64-bit
Per pin data transfer rate: 1600Mbps (Max.)
Supply Voltage: VDD1: 1.8V, VDD2/VDDCA/VDDQ: 1.2V
Operating temperature range: -30 to 85°C
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments