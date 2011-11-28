Hynix renews Tessera license

Hynix Semiconductor Inc. exercised the renewal option in its March 31, 2005 license agreement with Tessera, Inc. to extend the term of that license to May 22, 2017.

"We are pleased to have Hynix, a leading provider of memory solutions, elect to renew its license agreement with Tessera, Inc.," stated Richard Chernicoff, president of the Intellectual Property and Micro-electronics Division of Tessera, Inc. "With this renewal, Tessera, Inc. has secured 5-year license agreements with two of the top memory manufacturers in the world, further validating the value of its portfolio of semiconductor packaging related intellectual property (IP)."



"The Hynix renewal further secures our future IP & Micro-electronics business," said Robert A. Young, chief executive officer of Tessera Technologies, Inc. "We greatly value our relationship with Hynix and look forward to continuing it."