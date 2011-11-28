Altis appoints new board member

Altis Semiconductor has appointed Vincent Marcel Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.

In this role, Marcel takes over responsibility for the company's overall financial management, and analysis, strategy and planning functions.



Prior to joining Altis Semiconductor, Marcel held various executive positions within the Valeo Group, a global automotive parts manufacturer from 1998 to 2010.



Commenting, Jean-Paul Beisson, CEO, Altis Semiconductor, said "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Marcel. With more than twenty five years of experience in financial leadership, including more than a decade of experience in the automotive sector, he will help Altis Semiconductor strengthen its financial performance as the company continues to develop its diversification strategy, providing innovative solutions to the market".