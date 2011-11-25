Fujifilm sets up manufacturing company in South Korea

Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., will set up a semiconductor material manufacturing company in South Korea with 95% capital participation from the Fujifilm Group.

FFEM signed a contract with exax Inc which will make up the remaining 5% capital participation in the new company, concerning the establishment of a joint venture and the transfer of some of exax's assets such as factory facilities to the new company.



As a chemical manufacturer established in 1976, exax supplies display materials and other materials to South Korea's major display manufacturers.



Production at the new company is slated to start in March 2012.