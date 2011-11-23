Rambus may appeal antitrust decision

Decision reached in Rambus price fixing case against Hynix and Micron. Jury finds in favor of defendants, finds evidence does not meet anti-trust threshold.

The jury in Rambus' anti-trust case against Hynix Semiconductor and Micron Technology has found in favor of the defendants. The jury found that Rambus did not meet its burden of proving its case against the two defendants.



At issue were Rambus allegations that the defendants illegally conspired to constrain availability of Rambus’ RDRAM and keep its prices unnaturally high relative to its competition, while holding competitive DDR pricing low, in an effort to eliminate Rambus’ RDRAM memory technology from the marketplace. Upon succeeding in eliminating RDRAM as a competitor in the main memory market, the defendants raised the prices of DDR by as much as 500%.



“We are disappointed with this verdict as we believe strongly in our case. We thank our legal team and everyone who has supported Rambus in this case over the past seven years. We do not agree with several rulings that affected how this case was presented to the jury and we are reviewing our options for appeal,” said Harold Hughes, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “Regardless of this outcome, we remain steadfastly committed to innovation as Rambus engineers and scientists continue to advance the frontiers of technology for the benefit of our customers and consumers worldwide.”