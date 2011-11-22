© Infineon

AUDO MAX SHE microcontrollers from Infineon

Infineon AUDO MAX SHE enhances In-Vehicle security and tamper-proofs electronic control units.

Infineon Technologies AG now markets 32-bit microcontrollers of the AUDO MAX family with integrated security hardware. The new AUDO MAX SHE microcontrollers extend the tamper-proofing of electronic control units (ECU) and protect against tuning, for example. AUDO MAX SHE enables automotive manufacturers to ensure the integrity of their ECUs and to guard better against exposure to liability claims. Today three products of the AUDO MAX family come with SHE (Secure Hardware Extension) functionality.



“Our AUDO MAX is a 32-bit microcontroller for powertrain and chassis applications providing very high performance and real-time capabilities. It ranks among the best currently on the market,” said Peter Schaefer, Vice President and General Manager, Microcontrollers, Automotive Division of Infineon Technologies AG. “By incorporating SHE, the AUDO MAX microcontroller provides security in every respect: functional reliability, data integrity and tamper-proofing.”



Availability



The AUDO MAX microcontroller family incorporating SHE currently comprises three products, each with 4 MB flash memory but differing in terms of clock frequency and package: TC1798 (300MHz, BGA-516), TC1793 (270MHz, BGA-416) and TC1791 (240MHz, BGA-292). All are available in sample quantities.



Volume production has begun for the TC1793 and is set to begin for the TC1798 and TC1791 from Q1/2012.