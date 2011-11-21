Analog Bits to use FineSim SPICE

Analog Bits accelerates Analog IP verification using Magma’s FineSim SPICE.

Using the FineSim SPICE multi-CPU simulation technology, Analog Bits has significantly shortened simulation runtimes, increasing simulation coverage without sacrificing accuracy.



“We’ve found FineSim SPICE an excellent match for our advanced mixed-signal design environment,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, executive vice president of Analog Bits. “We’ve achieved a 10X productivity boost over our traditional SPICE simulator with FineSim SPICE, allowing us to improve simulation coverage and to deliver higher quality analog IP faster.”



“The market adoption of FineSim is growing rapidly, over 100 companies are now using it in their design flows,” said Anirudh Devgan, general manager of Magma’s Custom Design Business Unit. “Many FineSim users are reporting impressive productivity improvements, underscoring the software’s ability to simulate tough analog designs fast.”