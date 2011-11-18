ARM opens new design center

ARM has announced the opening of an ARM Design Center in the Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The focus of the design center will be physical IP development and processor implementation to support ARM® Cortex™ processors, ARM® Mali™ Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and ARM Artisan® physical IP products.



The ARM Hsinchu Design Center is staffed by a combination of existing ARM employees on assignment and new local staff, and forms a key bridge between the local design community and ARM engineering centers around the world.

Product development is now underway at the center for 28nm and 20nm technologies, targeting advanced ARM Cortex-A Series processors and Mali-T600 Series GPUs.