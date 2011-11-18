eFlash Microcontrollers on 65nm for Chip Card

Infineon Technologies AG announced the availability of first samples of the 65 nanometer (nm) embedded flash (eFlash) microcontrollers (MCUs) targeting chip card and security applications.

This results from the development and production partnership for 65nm eFlash MCUs Infineon and TSMC established in 2009.



First products to be ramped in high volume will be microcontrollers for SIM card applications. Process and product qualification is scheduled for the second half of 2012. In the highly competitive security IC market the production on 65nm technology means a considerable competitive advantage due to a gain in efficiency through significantly reduced chip sizes in comparison to former technologies. Additionally, the production based on 300mm wafers compared to 200mm leads to further increased productivity.



“We are proud to present first results of our successful partnership with TSMC for the 65nm eFlash technology,” said Pantelis Haidas, Division Vice President Operations of Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies. “We have enabled this state-of-the-art 300mm wafer-based technology in a production environment fully certified according to the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation. Thus, we created an excellent foundation for providing a broad range of chip card and security applications within the next years.”



“Infineon is an acknowledged leader in a number of technology and application segments. They have a world-class reputation in embedded flash development and have earned the respect of the chip card industry for their product quality and innovation. We’re proud to continue our strong development collaboration with Infineon and building a stable and long-term production relationship,” said Jason Chen, Senior Vice President, World Wide Sales and Marketing, TSMC.



The 65nm eFlash technology for chip card and security applications will support Infineon’s innovation focus on tailored security that offers the appropriate level of security at the best cost-performance ratio, for applications in the smart card form factor and beyond. Infineon also has extended its 300mm partnership with TSMC to its 90nm eFlash node.