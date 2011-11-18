Fujitsu and HTV extend On-Site-Programming Lab Partnership

Fujitsu Seminconductor Europe (FSEU) and HTV, a high performance centre for electronic components, extended their partnership for the first On-Site Programming lab for FSEU.

HTV installed the lab at the beginning of 2011 at the Fujitsu campus in Langen and linked it to the HTV data center. HTV employees are now programming microcontrollers on site. Lower overall costs, shorter turn-around times and quicker adaption are advantages not only for FSEU but also for its clients.



HTV and Fujitsu have been collaboration on microcontroller programming for more than ten years. The new programming lab is installed inside a Fujitsu building in Langen seamlessly connected to Fujitsu’s processes through smart interfaces.



The lab is directly connected to the HTV data center, the set-up of the programming systems is fully automated and barcode controlled to ensure correct programming results of all components at all times. In addition, 3D lead inspection systems control the coplanarity of the connector pins which is a prerequisite for high quality solder connections. Programmed components are packed either on trays or reels and are passed on to the next process step.