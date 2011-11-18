Broadcom supplies Samsung GALAXY Note

Broadcom's BCM47511 solution is powering location awareness in Samsung's latest smart phone, GALAXY Note.

By using Broadcom's BCM47511 location chip, the GALAXY Note collects signals from four global navigation satellite systems for dramatically increased global positioning speed, accuracy and reliability.



The Samsung GALAXY Note is one of the first smart phones delivering multiple constellation support to the handset market. By leveraging the United States NAVSTAR Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia's Globalnaya Navigazionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS), Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) and the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS), users have access to 59 satellites currently in orbit — nearly twice the coverage of GPS alone.



Scott Pomerantz, Vice President & General Manager, Broadcom's GPS line of business: "We are delighted that Samsung Electronics has chosen the BCM47511 to deliver superior location performance and reliability in their next generation of smart phones. The GALAXY Note is yet another innovative product from technology leader Samsung, and Broadcom is pleased that our newest GNSS solution paves the way for a better location experience with this device."



Patrick Connolly, ABI Research: "Broadcom has demonstrated promising momentum with the BCM47511. This new chip delivers improved performance using signals from as many as four different satellite navigation systems. As one of the first products shipping with this location technology, Broadcom is continuing to demonstrate its strength in the GPS market."