Samsung renews Tessera license

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. exercised the renewal option in its Jan. 1, 2005 license agreement with Tessera Technologies, Inc. to extend the term of that license to May 17, 2017.

"We are delighted to have Samsung, a worldwide leader in memory technology, elect to renew its license agreement with Tessera, Inc.," said Richard Chernicoff, president of the Intellectual Property and Micro-electronics Division of Tessera, Inc. "Samsung's intellectual property team is among the most sophisticated in the world, and we greatly value their decision to renew our license."



"We are very pleased that Samsung elected to renew its Tessera, Inc. license agreement, extending the long-term commercial relationship between our two companies," stated Robert A. Young, chief executive officer of Tessera Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to expanding our business relationships with them."