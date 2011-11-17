LSI collaborates on supercomputer

LSI Corporation announced that the company collaborated with Fujitsu to design the new multi-core SPARC64TM IXfx processor for highly scalable supercomputing applications.

The SPARC64 IXfx processor is manufactured using 40nm process technology, has 16 high-performance embedded cores, 64KB I/D cache and 12MB shared L2 cache memory to handle the data rate requirements of supercomputing applications.



"The SPARC64 IXfx delivers the speed and flexibility our supercomputing application customers are looking for,” said Akira Asato, General Manager, LSI Development Division, Next Generation Technical Computing Unit, Fujitsu Limited. “The combined expertise of LSI and Fujitsu utilized in the development of the SPARC64 IXfx provides customers with increased performance and allows them to run essential applications more effectively.”



“To meet their requirements, Fujitsu desired a partner with deep expertise in highly complex SoCs and the know-how to meet aggressive schedules and performance targets,” said Sudhakar Sabada, senior vice president and general manager, Custom Solutions Division, LSI Corporation. “Collaborating with Fujitsu on the SPARC64 IXfx processor underscores our commitment to working with customers to deliver time-to-market solutions for mission-critical deployments.”