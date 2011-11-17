Fairchild facility to stay open

Fairchild Semiconductor announced that it has decided to keep open the Mountain Top, Pennsylvania wafer fabrication site, reversing its March 2009 announcement to close the facility.

Since the original closure announcement, Fairchild has more than doubled its sales of the high voltage and automotive products which the Mountain Top facility supports.



"The strong growth of the product lines supported by the dedicated employees at our Mountain Top facility enabled us to make today's announcement," said Mark Thompson, President, Chairman and CEO, Fairchild Semiconductor. "I am confident our employees at the Mountain Top facility will continue to deliver the high quality products our customers have come to expect while constantly striving to improve efficiency and costs to keep Fairchild highly competitive."



The Mountain Top facility has been in operation since 1960, manufacturing electronic components for over 50 years. It currently employs over 220 people in a leading edge 200mm semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility.