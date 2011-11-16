Soitec and Reflexite form JV

Soitec and Reflexite Energy Solutions Inc., have entered a joint venture called Reflexite Soitec Optical Technology LLC.

The new company will produce the silicone-on-glass (SOG) Fresnel lens plates used in Soitec's concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) modules and co-develop next-generation technologies for SOG lens plates. The joint venture will be located within the new CPV manufacturing facility that Soitec is planning to open in San Diego, California.



A long- time supplier to SOG, Reflexite is supplying the technology and manufacturing expertise to produce injection-molded SOG lens plates at the "fab within a fab" to be built inside Soitec's San Diego facility.



Soitec and Reflexite are currently collaborating on the design of the area of the factory to be dedicated to the Joint Venture, which will employ approximately 100 people.