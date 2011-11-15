eSilicon partners with Magna for tape out

eSilicon uses Magma to tape out 28-nm 1.5GHz microprocessor cluster for embedded platforms.

eSilicon Corporation used Magma software to tape out a three-way microprocessor cluster based on MIPS’ leading-edge MIPS32 1074Kf Coherent Processing System (CPS). Typical performance of the cluster is expected to be approximately 1.5GHz with worst-case performance of 1GHz. By leveraging Magma’s Talus IC implementation platform and the Talus-Flow-Manager-Based Reference Flow for Globalfoundries' 28nm-SLP process technology, eSilicon was able to achieve an impressive performance goal while optimizing power consumption.



The Magma Quartz DRC and Quartz LVS products’ support for Globalfoundries' DRC+ (a silicon-validated, yield-critical pattern-based design for manufacturing low) streamlined physical verification of the chip.



“Magma’s world-class support and state-of-the-art design software for advanced nodes has been a key factor over the years in enabling eSilicon to achieve fast netlist-to-GDSII cycle times and this tapeout was no different,” said Hao Nham, vice president of Engineering at eSilicon. “Magma engineers worked side-by-side with our top designers and Globalfoundries to customize the design flow. This dedicated support and flow flexibility made it easier for us to harden the high-performance cores and get them to run properly in a cluster and a new process technology.”



“Enabling semiconductor developers to meet the toughest power, performance, area and turnaround time targets is one of Magma’s key strengths and a particular focus for us,” said Premal Buch, general manager of Magma’s Design Implementation Business Unit. “eSilicon’s repeated success using our software demonstrates that Magma is still the technology leader for advanced IC design and highlights the results that eSilicon can deliver to users of its unique services.”