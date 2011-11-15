ARM president to step down

ARM Holdings announced Thursday that Tudor Brown, president and co-founder, will retire in May according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The company said Mr. Brown won't seek re-election to the board at its annual shareholder meeting on May 3, 2012. He will leave the U.K.-based company on that day after 21 years with the company.



Mr. Brown said he is "very proud to have been so closely involved in building ARM to be the highly successful and respected company that it is today," according to the Wall Street Journal.



ARM has no plans at this stage to replace Mr. Brown, a company spokesman said.

-----



Source: Wall Street Journal